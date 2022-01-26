Search

26 Jan 2022

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 4:25 PM

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.

Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.

The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.

“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars told the club website.

“He’s had a really positive affect on not only the team but also the whole football club, and he’s been a fantastic addition to Wolves.

“He’s not had the experiences he would have liked at Leipzig and he wanted a change, and he’s grabbed his opportunity here in the Premier League with both hands.

“He’s shown a lot of determination, a lot of focus and certainly a lot of professionalism every day, and he’s got his rewards in terms of his performances and his goals.”

Hwang has made 14 Premier League appearances for Wolves, scoring four goals.

He made a flying start to his Molineux career by coming off the bench to score on his debut at Watford, before starting 10 consecutive games for Wolves between September and December.

However, the South Korean forward has spent the last few weeks nursing a hamstring injury and has not played since a 1-0 win at Brighton on December 15.

