Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph ruled out for up to a month

Everton will be without Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph for at least a month through injury.
The managerless Toffees sit 16th in the Premier League following Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa.
Doucoure was forced off with a groin issue 65 minutes into that defeat and Everton have now confirmed he is “expected to be out for a minimum of four weeks”.
The club have put the same timeline on fellow midfielder Delph’s recovery.
Everton said that the 32-year-old “sustained a thigh injury during a training session this week and is now undergoing treatment with the club’s medical team”.
