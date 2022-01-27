Reo Hatate vows to continue improving after first Celtic strike

Reo Hatate admitted he was relieved to net his first Celtic goal and vowed he would keep working to improve his communication with team-mates and adapt to Scottish football.

The Japanese midfielder sent Celtic on the way to a 2-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday when he beat Craig Gordon with a powerful effort from 30 yards.

Hatate has already made a big impact since joining from Kawasaki Frontale and promised to keep striving for improvement.

Speaking through an interpreter, the 24-year-old said: “In terms of the goal, I am very happy with the goal. I have scored in my second game and I am relieved.

“In terms of the game, we have times when we can keep ourselves, but there are times when we can’t keep our discipline.

“We will have to talk and communicate to each other within the team, make it better and improve.”

Hatate admitted to being nervous of the atmospheres in Scottish football, having played at Celtic Park and Tynecastle so far, and life has been different on the pitch too.

“I consider that I am also a physical player, but I still have to improve to compete in this league,” he said. “This is why I have to work harder in the training and improve.”