28 Jan 2022

Jordan Tillson back from ban as Ross County host leaders Rangers

Jordan Tillson back from ban as Ross County host leaders Rangers

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022

Ross County’s Jordan Tillson returns from suspension for the visit of Rangers in the cinch Premiership.

The Staggies midfielder was banned for two games after being sent off against Motherwell.

Fellow midfielder David Cancola misses out with a groin problem.

New loan signing Amad Diallo goes into the Rangers squad for the trip north.

The 19-year-old Manchester United winger is joined by Ryan Kent, who is back from suspension, and Joe Aribo, back from international duty.

Alfredo Morelos is away with Colombia while Ianis Hagi is out for the rest of the season following a knee operation. Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Leon Balogun are working their way back to fitness while Nnamdi Ofoborh is a long-term absentee with a heart condition.

