Search

29 Jan 2022

Robbie Muirhead earns Morton point against Raith

Robbie Muirhead earns Morton point against Raith

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 11:25 PM

A second-half header from Robbie Muirhead rescued a point for Morton as they drew 2-2 with Raith in the Scottish Championship.

The result sees the Ton move up to seventh in the table while Rovers are still looking for their first league win since mid-December.

Morton took the lead 25 minutes in when Gozie Ugwu capitalised on a mistake from Raith goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald, stabbing home from close range.

A foul on Sam Stanton in the 41st minute saw Raith awarded a penalty which Jamie Gullan smashed in to level the scores.

Reghan Tumilty doubled the lead for Rovers at the end of the first half after winning the ball just outside the box and striking low into the bottom corner.

Morton earned their point in the 75th minute when Lewis Strapp’s cross found substitute Muirhead in the box and he nodded the ball down into the bottom corner.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media