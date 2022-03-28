John Stones to miss England clash with Ivory Coast after returning to Man City

John Stones will miss England’s friendly against Ivory Coast having left the camp as an injury precaution.
The 27-year-old was due to start Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win against Switzerland, only to be replaced by Ben White after pulling up in the warm-up.
Boss Gareth Southgate said Stones “felt a bit of tightness” before that match and the Football Association has confirmed he will play no part against the Ivorians on Tuesday.
A statement read: “John Stones has left the England camp and returned to Manchester City.
“Having withdrawn from the starting line-up ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Switzerland at Wembley, the defender has continued to be assessed.
“After today’s session at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground, it was decided that Stones would play no part against Cote d’Ivoire on Tuesday and has returned to his club as a precaution.”
Stones becomes the seventh player to withdraw from this month’s meet up.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Aaron Ramsdale pulled out through injury, before Ramsdale’s replacement Sam Johnstone withdrew and Bukayo Saka tested positive for Covid-19.
