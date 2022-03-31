Search

31 Mar 2022

We are not hiding – Russian Football Union defends presence at FIFA Congress

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 11:55 AM

A member of the Russian delegation at the FIFA Congress said they had “every right” to be in Doha despite the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian national teams and clubs have been suspended by FIFA and UEFA, but the ban does not apply to the Russian Football Union.

That has allowed Russia to declare an interest in hosting Euro 2028 or 2032 and to attend world football’s biggest annual gathering of national associations, and Alexey Sorokin of the RFU was unapologetic over his presence in Doha.

“We are not hiding. We have every right to be here,” he said.

The RFU has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the decision to ban Russia from FIFA and UEFA competitions, although it is thought very unlikely they can now participate in the World Cup, with Poland having qualified from the play-off path which contained Russia.

“We find it kind of strange that the Russian team was not allowed to play in this (World Cup) qualification,” Sorokin added.

“It’s strange. We feel that our football players and football lovers have nothing to do with (the invasion).”

No national associations appear to have publicly expressed disagreement with Russia’s presence at the Congress, still less decided to boycott it as a result, and there was no obvious dissent when the delegation was declared present in Doha.

Sorokin was asked about the decision to declare an interest in bidding for Euro 2028 or 2032 amid the invasion, and said: “It is a long time until 2032.”

On whether Russia could successfully overcome a UK and Ireland bid for 2028, he added: “It’s a dual year bid – we have the choice of 2028 or 2032. We need to start.”

