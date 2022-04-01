Search

02 Apr 2022

Callum Davidson hopes St Johnstone can carry confidence into next few games

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Callum Davidson wants St Johnstone to invoke the spirit of their recent comeback win against Motherwell in their final seven games of the cinch Premiership season.

In their last game before the international break, the Perth club fell behind at McDiarmid Park to a Kevin van Veen strike after 12 minutes, but striker Callum Hendry levelled before the break then scored a terrific and dramatic last-gasp winner to move Saints four points clear of bottom side Dundee.

Davidson was missing from the dugout against Well as he recovered from Covid but he is back preparing for the visit of Livingston on Saturday, and he wants his side, who are in the relegation play-off spot, to show all the attributes that got them three valuable points against Motherwell.

He said: “It was the manner of it more than anything else.

“It was difficult conditions to play any sort of sort of flowing football and it was a stop-start game.

“The biggest thing for me was going one-nil down. We never gave up. We kept going.

“Dan Cleary hit the post and obviously Callum scores the winner so the manner of the win is huge, more than the result itself.

“We have to make sure we channel that against Livingston. It’s going to be a really difficult game, a really competitive game, and we have got to make sure we go and do the same.

“Training this week has been fantastic. The standard was really high, the tempo, the energy levels, the enthusiasm was all there and, for me, that’s a huge thing.

“I think you can see that within the boys, they are playing with confidence and we’ve just got to make sure we carry that on.

“There are big games coming up. Every game is. We have to make sure you carry that confidence into the game and then the following games coming up.”

Davidson admits his focus is more on Dundee than on Aberdeen, who are eight points ahead in 10th place.

He said: “First and foremost it is trying to keep ahead of Dundee,

“It’s going to be tough. There is a lot of twists and turns between now and the end of the season but, for us, it is about remaining positive, keeping the attitude we’ve got and that belief in the group.”

