Burnley captain Ben Mee still missing against Manchester City

Burnley skipper Ben Mee will miss out again when Premier League leaders Manchester City visit Turf Moor on Saturday.
Mee continues to recover from the injury that has kept him out of the last two games, while fellow centre-back Nathan Collins serves a one-game ban after his sending off in the 2-0 loss to Brentford.
Full-back Erik Pieters (knee), midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) and forward Matej Vydra (elbow) are also still unavailable.
City defender John Stones has been passed fit following his withdrawal from the England squad as a precaution last week.
That comes as good news for City with fellow centre-back Ruben Dias still sidelined with a thigh problem.
Youngster Cole Palmer (foot) is City’s only other notable absentee with goalkeeper Ederson having overcome the illness that prevented him linking up with Brazil during the international break.
Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Stephens, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Richardson, Weghorst, Barnes, Rodriguez.
Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Mbete, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, Grealish, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling, Silva, McAtee, Jesus.
