Search

02 Apr 2022

Burnley captain Ben Mee still missing against Manchester City

Burnley captain Ben Mee still missing against Manchester City

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Burnley skipper Ben Mee will miss out again when Premier League leaders Manchester City visit Turf Moor on Saturday.

Mee continues to recover from the injury that has kept him out of the last two games, while fellow centre-back Nathan Collins serves a one-game ban after his sending off in the 2-0 loss to Brentford.

Full-back Erik Pieters (knee), midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) and forward Matej Vydra (elbow) are also still unavailable.

City defender John Stones has been passed fit following his withdrawal from the England squad as a precaution last week.

That comes as good news for City with fellow centre-back Ruben Dias still sidelined with a thigh problem.

Youngster Cole Palmer (foot) is City’s only other notable absentee with goalkeeper Ederson having overcome the illness that prevented him linking up with Brazil during the international break.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Stephens, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Richardson, Weghorst, Barnes, Rodriguez.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Mbete, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, Grealish, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling, Silva, McAtee, Jesus.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media