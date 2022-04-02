Search

02 Apr 2022

Josh Laurent earns Reading a point in relegation battle with Barnsley

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Josh Laurent rescued a point for Reading as they drew 1-1 with relegation rivals Barnsley at Oakwell.

Carlton Morris’ fifth-minute strike put Poya Asbaghi’s men into a early lead, but the Royals refused to give up and levelled when Laurent calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Brad Collins.

Coming into the game on the back of impressive results against Bournemouth and Blackburn, Reading looked to continue their fine form in the opening stages.

Ovie Ejaria was allowed room to strike inside the penalty area and was swiftly denied by a low save from Collins.

Almost immediately after Ejaria’s chance, the Tykes opened the scoring themselves through Morris’ third goal in four games.

Good play on the left between Remy Vita, Amine Bassi and Domingos Quina opened up the space for the striker to compose himself before firing across the helpless Orjan Nyland and into the bottom corner.

Paul Ince’s men grew into the contest and with John Swift at the centre of everything, it was the midfielder who squandered a big chance from Ejaria’s cross.

Swift was involved again on the half-hour and came close later on, but he could not stab Michael Morrison’s long ball past Collins from six yards.

The visitors were again handed a golden opportunity to haul themselves level just before half-time from another Ejaria cross.

The winger delivered the ball to Tom Ince at the back post and he was denied his second Royals goal by a brilliant interception from Vita.

Reading continued to pile the pressure onto their opponents in the second half and thought they had won a penalty when Ince was brought down but referee David Webb booked the winger.

Shortly after Lucas Joao had seen a close-range attempt deflected over, the visitors finally got their equaliser through Laurent’s second goal in consecutive games.

Barnsley failed to clear the ball and Morrison’s delicate flick to the midfielder opened the angle for him to tap home the leveller.

The draw extends Barnsley’s winless run against Reading to 11 games.

