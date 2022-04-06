Search

06 Apr 2022

Ossie Ardiles recovering after successful heart surgery

Ossie Ardiles recovering after successful heart surgery

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Tottenham have wished former player and manager Ossie Ardiles a speedy recovery following heart surgery.

Argentina international Ardiles made 311 appearances and scored 25 goals for Spurs between 1978 and 1988, helping the club win the FA Cup twice as well as the UEFA Cup.

Ardiles, a member of the Argentina squad which won the 1978 World Cup on home soil, also later had a brief spell as Spurs manager at the start of the 1993/1994 campaign.

The 69-year-old revealed last year he had recovered from Covid-19.

Spurs hope the fans’ favourite will soon be back to good health again following his latest issues.

“The Club would like to extend its best wishes to our Ambassador and legendary former player @osvaldooardiles, who successfully underwent heart surgery this week and is now recovering in hospital. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Ossie!”, a post on the official Tottenham Twitter feed read.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media