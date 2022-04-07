Search

07 Apr 2022

Everton need to use hurt of late loss to Burnley in survival bid – Frank Lampard

Everton need to use hurt of late loss to Burnley in survival bid – Frank Lampard

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

Frank Lampard has told his Everton players to use the hurt of Wednesday night’s late defeat to Premier League relegation rivals Burnley as a positive ahead of Saturday’s match against Manchester United.

Maxwel Cornet struck five minutes from time to condemn Everton to a costly 3-2 defeat, the final twist in a match in which the Toffees had cancelled out Nathan Collins’ early goal through two Richarlison penalties before Jay Rodriguez brought Burnley level early in the second half.

It meant Everton blew the chance to move seven points clear of the bottom three – instead they go into the weekend just one point above Burnley, who travel to bottom side Norwich on Sunday, hoping by then they will have ensured they have the opportunity to climb out of the relegation zone.

“Manchester United will be a completely different game at Goodison, with an understanding of the pressure that’s now on it,” Lampard said.

“We can’t pretend (Wednesday) didn’t happen. We have to use it as a positive, which means being on an edge until Saturday, on a good edge. We know what’s on the game. We believe in ourselves at Goodison.”

Lampard may still preach belief and confidence, but pessimism is growing amongst the club’s fanbase.

A seventh-consecutive away defeat in all competitions – Everton’s worst run since 1961 – has ramped up the pressure on their manager, who has so far been unable to arrest a miserable run of form which has seen them pick up just 12 points since October 1, their 68-year top-flight stay now in real jeopardy.

“The only talking we can do is on the pitch,” Lampard said. “We’ve got nine games to play. All (the fans) need to know is that from my point of view, I’ll give everything in these nine games to prepare right.”

Lampard has won only two of his 10 league games in charge of Everton, with the 43-year-old facing the toughest test of his still young managerial career.

But as he tries to pick up his players once again, he insisted he did not need lifting himself.

“That’s the job of a manager,” he said. “I’ve been in it a few years now. It’s a difference between playing and managing. You can affect things on the pitch, you can affect around it. You have to be ready.

“No, I don’t need picking up. I’m the one that has to pick up. I understand completely what it is because I’ve been in the game a long time.”

Everton’s misery was in stark contrast to the huge relief within Turf Moor as Burnley ended a run of four-straight defeats to breathe new life into their survival bid.

Cornet, starting ahead of Dwight McNeil, sent in the corner for Collins’ opener and created a number of late chances before Matej Vydra capitalised on a Ben Godfrey error to set up his winner – the first goal Cornet has scored since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

“It was important to win because we know every game until the end of the season will be important,” the Ivory Coast international said. “That’s why we need to win every game.

“It’s been a long time (since the last goal). That’s why it was very special for me because I want to score every game. I was unlucky the match before so I’m very happy. The celebration was unbelievable because Turf Moor was unbelievable.

“(Norwich) is another big game. Every game until the end of the season will be a big game for us. We don’t want regret at the end of the season that’s why we have to do the maximum now.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media