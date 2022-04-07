Search

08 Apr 2022

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst hopes Ibrox can inspire Rangers to bounce back in tie

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst hopes Ibrox can inspire Rangers to bounce back in tie

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

08 Apr 2022 12:25 AM

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst hopes Rangers can use Ibrox to take them into the Europa League semi-final following their 1-0 defeat by Braga in Portugal.

The Light Blues enjoyed some good fortune in the first half of their quarter-final clash when the home side hit the post and had the ball in the net only for a VAR check to rule the goal out but eventually Spanish striker Abel Ruiz opened the scoring in the 40th minute and it proved to be the difference.

Rangers now have the chance to overcome the deficit in Govan next week and the Gers manager, who noted that his side beat Red Star Belgrade 3-0 in Govan in the last round, said: “Of course we’re only halfway. We always want a good result to take back to the second game.

“That’s what we wanted but you know a 1-0 defeat is quite a small margin.

“We’re only halfway so next week we have a big game. We know what’s ahead of us and we will prepare well.

“The performance at times today was good. We created some chances but you all saw the quality they have.

“It’s a quarter-final so you’re going to face an opponent who is also strong.

“But we’re coming back with one goal difference. It could have been better but it could also have been worse.

“We’ve got a much better view of their team so we’re going to prepare well for next week.

“We know what the task is. It is the final game of this tie and I know at home, with the crowd behind us as always, that we can give a good performance.

“We lost 2-1 against Red Star away, but in the home game we made the difference. We have to do the same now again.”

Midfielder Ryan Jack was one of three substitutions made by Van Bronckhorst on the hour and he admitted his frustration was due to the result rather than the knock he took earlier in the game.

He said: “I took a knock on my knee but it is fine. I had ice on it when I came off. I was more just frustrated at losing the game.

“We don’t like losing at this level and we are desperate to get to a semi-final.

“When you are losing the game there is frustration there but we have to use that frustration, and the home crowd, to turn it around.”

Braga boss Carlos Carvalhal said: “The first half we scored twice, one was cancelled and we hit the post. So we could have scored more.

“We have a slight advantage in the first half of these two legs. We will respect our opponent but we will play to win the game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media