Search

11 Apr 2022

QPR’s promotion hopes take another hit with defeat at Preston

QPR’s promotion hopes take another hit with defeat at Preston

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Preston dealt free-falling QPR’s top-six hopes a massive blow as they battled to a 2-1 victory at Deepdale.

Goals either side of the break from Emil Riis – his 18th of the season – and Cameron Archer sealed all three points for the Lancashire side.

The Hoops had several chances to get back into the game but only had an Andre Gray penalty in stoppage time to show for their efforts.

They drop to 10th, six points behind the play-off places, after a seventh defeat in their last eight Championship games.

Preston’s victory was their third in a row at home and they sit just two points further back in 12th.

Ryan Lowe brought Ali McCann into the side for Brad Potts in Preston’s only change from the derby win over Blackpool in midweek.

Injury problems plagued the London side once again, as Keiren Westwood withdrew shortly before kick-off – he was replaced by 19-year-old Murphy Mahoney, who made his senior debut.

The visitors had the first big chance of the game after 13 minutes when the ball deflected to Andre Dozzell in the area, but he was denied by a smart block from the keeper.

Ilias Chair then saw an effort fly wide from a tight angle as Rangers continued to look the more likely to grab the opener.

The home defence played the ball straight to Chair, whose low drive was tipped away by Daniel Iversen before Dozzell saw another effort fly wide.

However, in the 42nd minute, Preston found a way through – top scorer Riis beating Jimmy Dunne to Andrew Hughes’ cross and flicking the ball beyond Mahoney.

QPR went close again, with Iversen pulling off a wonderful save to deny Dunne just before the break.

Archer made it two just five minutes into the second half with his sixth goal in 11 games. The forward, on loan from Aston Villa, saw his shot from 15 yards deflected into the top corner after cutting in from the right-hand side.

Goalkeeper Iversen was in inspired form at the other end of the pitch, making a stunning stop following an almighty scramble to prevent Lyndon Dykes from reducing the deficit.

Mahoney showed his inexperience in the 68th minute, spilling a shot to Sean Maguire in the area, but he was sharp to block the Irishman’s rebound.

The keeper was called into action again four minutes later to deny Archer when Preston broke forward.

Rangers then had their best chance of the half through Gray, but Iversen stood tall once again to frustrate the visitors.

They finally got on the scoresheet in added time through a penalty from Gray, but it was too little too late.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media