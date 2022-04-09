We have to win all five – Mark Warburton not giving up on play-off bid

QPR manager Mark Warburton admitted his side need to win all their remaining games to rekindle their Championship play-off hopes.

A 2-1 defeat to Preston was the club’s seventh defeat in eight matches and has seen them slip six points off the top six.

And Warburton believes it will take wins from all of their remaining five matches to give themselves a fighting chance at a play-off place.

“There are different scenarios at the end of the season, I can’t control all of them,” he said.

“We have to win all five of our remaining games, I know they come thick and fast, but that’s the nature of it.

“We’ll do the best job possible, see where it takes us – that’s all we can do.”

Warburton would not be moved on questions about his future should they not reach the play-offs.

He added: “Since I was 18 years of age, I’ve been in a job that involves pressure so I’m fairly used to that.

“I’m very privileged to be involved in football – I’ve got no doubts moving forward.

“If ever I was caught slacking, I’d resign before I was sacked, but I know that’s not the case.”

Deflected efforts from Emil Riis and Cameron Archer put Preston 2-0 up after 50 minutes, with the Rs only managing an Andre Gray penalty deep into stoppage time despite creating numerous chances.

Warburton said: “We’ve got to take our chances, it’s as simple as that.

“It’s stating the obvious to you, watching the game, but to give away two goals of that nature given the chances we’ve missed is beyond frustrating.

“There’s no lack of desire from the players, there’s no lack of application, they’ve prepared well.”

Preston manager Ryan Lowe felt Riis was rewarded for his hard work.

Riis claimed his 18th goal of the season when he flicked the ball into the net via a Jimmy Dunne deflection after a good cross from Andrew Hughes.

Lowe said: “I’m pleased for Emil, he will definitely claim it (the first goal).

“I’m pleased because of the hard work he’s put in of late.

“We should have had a couple more, maybe it’s just a matter of getting the head up, slide it to your mate to score, but I get there’s a lot of lads who want to impress.”

The second came from Archer as the on-loan Aston Villa forward notched his sixth goal in 12 games with a deflected strike from 15 yards.

Lowe said: “That’s what Cam does, he takes you into areas where he chops on to his left foot, and he’s got that touch and little burst of pace.

“I thought he could have possibly had a hat-trick, but it doesn’t matter – you don’t get the same number of points as goals you’ve scored.”

Lowe confirmed that Brad Potts was ruled out due to a stomach bug, with Ali McCann taking his place in the squad.