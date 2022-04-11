Search

12 Apr 2022

Crewe sack manager David Artell following their relegation from League One

Crewe sack manager David Artell following their relegation from League One

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Crewe have sacked manager David Artell following their relegation from League One.

The Alex were consigned to the drop with four games to spare when they lost to fellow strugglers Doncaster on Saturday.

It was the club’s eighth successive defeat and 15th in their last 16 league games.

Crewe have named assistant manager Alex Morris as interim boss.

“Crewe Alexandra can confirm that the club is parting company with first-team manager David Artell,” read a club statement on Crewe’s website.

“The club would like to thank David for his substantial contribution, both as first-team manager and in his previous role as head of academy.

“Alex Morris and Lee Bell have been appointed first-team manager and assistant respectively, on an interim basis.”

Artell, a former Crewe player, was appointed as the club’s manager in January 2017 and kept them in League Two that year.

He led the club to promotion during the coronavirus-affected 2019-20 campaign before they finished 12th last season.

But they struggled this term and, despite Artell vowing to remain in the job until “somebody tells me otherwise” after Saturday’s defeat, Crewe decided to move on.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media