Search

13 Apr 2022

Tottenham Women boss Rehanne Skinner signs new deal running to 2024

Tottenham Women boss Rehanne Skinner signs new deal running to 2024

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 10:55 AM

Tottenham Women head coach Rehanne Skinner has signed a new deal which will keep her at the club until 2024.

Skinner, who has been in charge since November 2020, has guided the club into fifth place in the Women’s Super League with five games of the season remaining and to within touching distance of a best finish yet.

Chairman Daniel Levy told the club’s website: “We are delighted that Rehanne has agreed a new contract.

“The team has delivered consistently strong performances and I know Rehanne and her coaching staff are driven to take them even further. We’re all excited about what the future holds.”

Skinner cited the support provided by the club in her decision to extend her stay.

She said: “I’m delighted to sign a new contract. Throughout the course of my time here, I’ve felt really supported by the club in terms of the vision we have as a collective.

“We’re on a journey and it’s a chance for us to keep building. We know where we are and where a club of Tottenham Hotspur’s stature should be.

“You can’t underestimate the value of top-quality training facilities and we’ve been supported completely. The club is meeting my ambitions and we know the direction we want to go in.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media