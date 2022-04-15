Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi frustrated by missed opportunity in Swansea draw

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi admitted his side missed a golden opportunity to enhance their Sky Bet Championship survival prospects after they drew 1-1 at Swansea.

Claudio Gomes fired the Tykes ahead in the 54th minute in south Wales, but Olivier Ntcham equalised 10 minutes later.

The result left the Tykes 10 points from safety, with relegation rivals Reading and Peterborough both winning on Friday, and Asbaghi was frustrated his team’s performance did not yield a valuable victory.

“Overall, over the full 90 minutes, to come here to Swansea and be the better team, it’s a good performance even though we didn’t get the result,” said Asbaghi.

“We are in a situation where we have to depend on other results. What we need to do with five games left is show the same spirit that we showed in this game.

“This was not a team which showed any signs of giving up anything. We get a good counter-attack to score the goal which put us 1-0 ahead.

“After that we even hit the post to make it 2-0, but instead Swansea equalise to make it 1-1. It was a really decisive moment in the game.

“I don’t think any team can come here, in any game almost, and win the possession, but it’s about creating the most chances, and I believe if we look at this game overall, we are the ones who created the best chances.”

Amine Bassi played Gomes through on goal with the striker drilling it through Andy Fisher’s legs to fire the visitors ahead after the break.

They nearly went 2-0 up when Swansea’s Joel Latibeaudiere hit his own post, but Ntcham equalised for the home side with his fourth goal of the season as he rifled the ball into the top corner.

Matthew Wolfe and Cauley Woodrow missed late chances for Barnsley, and Swansea manager Russell Martin conceded his side – now seven points off the top six with five games to play – were below par.

“We lacked the energy and intensity of the last three games,” he said. “We conceded a real poor goal, but our mentality was good when we dragged ourselves back into it.

“It’s really frustrating that we’ve dropped two points. We created some great chances, but we lacked a bit of composure and calmness.

“We have five games left to make a real impact on our position in the table. I think the whole season has been about learning.

“I think the players have learnt a hell of a lot. I’ve learnt a lot throughout the season, all of us have as a coaching staff.

“All of it prepares us really well and puts us in a much better position for next season, especially the way the players have learnt and grown together.”