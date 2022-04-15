Search

Derby delay Fulham promotion party as Luke Plange inspires shock win

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 11:25 PM

Fulham’s bid for an immediate return to the Premier League was put on hold again after they suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at relegation-battling Derby.

The Cottagers would have sealed promotion with victory and the Sky Bet Championship leaders were on track to do just that when Fabio Carvalho put them ahead in the 20th minute.

But the Rams hit back and, inspired by teenager Luke Plange, claimed a victory which was much-needed after fellow strugglers Peterborough and Reading won earlier on Friday.

Plange drew the teams level in the 51st minute and the on-loan Crystal Palace forward then pressured Tosin Adarabioyo into a 73rd-minute own goal as they competed for Tom Lawrence’s cross.

The result leaves Derby nine points behind fourth-bottom Reading and safety, while Fulham must wait for their next chance to claim a third promotion to the Premier League in five seasons.

