Search

20 Apr 2022

Queen of the South upset promotion hopefuls Inverness

Queen of the South upset promotion hopefuls Inverness

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 11:55 PM

Queen of the South secured their fourth home win of the season in the Scottish Championship as they upset promotion hopefuls Inverness 2-1.

Josh Todd’s early opener for Queens was cancelled out by Logan Chalmers, but Euan East’s free-kick snapped the home side’s six-game losing run.

Darragh O’Connor had twice threatened for Queens before Todd raced on to Ruben Soares-Junior’s long ball to open the scoring in the sixth minute.

Inverness equalised 11 minutes later through on-loan Dundee United forward Chalmers, who beat two defenders on the edge of the area before crashing home his fifth goal in as many games.

East regained the lead for Queens five minutes before half-time, curling home a free-kick into the top corner after Sean Welsh had fouled Soares-Junior.

Inverness boss Billy Dodds, whose side secured a play-off place last week, sent on all four substitutes by the 73rd minute, but the closest they got to an equaliser was when Chalmers rifled a shot over in the 82nd minute.

Queens went close to extending their lead when Danny Devine cleared Soares-Junior’s last-minute effort off the goal-line.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media