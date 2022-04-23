Search

23 Apr 2022

Ben Williamson brace fires Raith to victory at Hamilton

23 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Ben Williamson scored either side of half-time to secure a 2-0 win for Raith over Hamilton at the HopeCBD Stadium, although their play-off hopes are now slim.

Raith took the lead in the 11th minute following a counter-attack, with Williamson heading his team in front as defender Mihai Popescu failed to stop the ball from crossing the line.

Rovers thought they had doubled their advantage just before the break when Matej Poplatnik had the ball in the back of the net, but he was judged to be offside.

Williamson netted his and Rovers’ second of the afternoon when he chased down Ethan Ross’ hooked ball over the top before slotting into the bottom right corner.

Hamilton continued in search for a consolation, but Adam McGowan’s late effort flew over the bar as Rovers held on for a victory that keeps them within three points of fourth-placed Partick with a game to go, although they have a significantly inferior goal difference.

