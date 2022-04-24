Search

24 Apr 2022

Poya Asbaghi leaves role as Barnsley boss after relegation to League One

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has departed the club by mutual consent following their relegation to League One.

The Tykes have confirmed Asbaghi and assistant Ferran Sibila have left Oakwell, with academy coach Martin Devaney taking over for the rest of the season.

The Swede was appointed in November but was unable to save Barnsley from relegation, which was confirmed after the 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night.

Asbaghi told the club website: “I want to thank everybody at Oakwell for their time and efforts over the last months, this of course includes players, fans and staff.

“It’s been a real privilege to work in Barnsley and I wish everybody all the very best for the upcoming seasons.”

Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad added: “On behalf of Barnsley Football Club, I would like to thank both Poya and Ferran for their hard work and professionalism during a difficult time.

“Our search for a new coach has already started and an announcement will follow once that process is concluded.”

Devaney, assisted by Tom Harban and Jo Laumann, will begin his tenure in the dugout when Barnsley host Blackpool on Tuesday night.

