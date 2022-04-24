Search

24 Apr 2022

‘Big summer ahead’ for Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock after promotion

‘Big summer ahead’ for Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock after promotion

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is eyeing a period of stability for the club after clinching promotion at the first time of asking.

Killie sealed the cinch Championship trophy on Friday night with a 2-1 win over nearest challengers Arbroath with Blair Alston’s last-minute winner ensuring the title race did not go down to the last game.

Killie were fifth when former Aberdeen manager McInnes took over in January but a seventh consecutive home win saw them over the line in front of 11,500 fans and three sold-out home stands at Rugby Park.

McInnes said: “We’ve got a big summer ahead but these things can wait. I’m delighted for the chairman Billy (Bowie), Phyllis (McLeish) and Cathy (Jamieson).

“I felt a good connection as soon as I spoke to them and there’s a lot of good people at this club.

“I’m now the fourth manager since Steve (Clarke) left (in 2019) and that brings its complications.

“The club needs a bit of stability and we will make sure that we are the best version of our club going into next season in the Premiership.”

McInnes vowed to soak up the title success before focusing on those rebuilding plans and arranged a gathering with his players on Sunday to “celebrate properly”.

“It is important to celebrate these days as football is tough at times – injuries, relegations, and players worrying about contracts,” he said.

“So when the good times come, you’ve got to enjoy them.

“It’s something that I have been guilty of, not celebrating the success I’ve had as much as I should, but I’ll certainly enjoy this one.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media