26 Apr 2022

Livingston keeper Max Stryjek to serve two-match ban after incident at Aberdeen

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek has been given a two-match ban following an incident in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old Pole received a notice of complaint from the Scottish Football Association after appearing to slap Dons attacker Vicente Besuijen.

Livingston have no intention of appealing, so the goalkeeper will miss the upcoming home games against Hibernian and St Johnstone.

A short statement from the Lions on Tuesday morning read: “The club can confirm that goalkeeper Max Stryjek has been served with a notice of complaint from the SFA following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

“The club have accepted the offer of a two-match ban which Max will serve with immediate effect.”

Stryjek’s absence will pave the way for Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov to make his debut after he signed for the Lions earlier this year.

