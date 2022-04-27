Search

27 Apr 2022

Rangers’ Allan McGregor hails ‘unbelievable’ feat of reaching Europa semi-final

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 2:55 PM

Allan McGregor reflected on Rangers’ “unbelievable achievement” in reaching the last four of the Europa League ahead of Thursday’s semi-final first leg at RB Leipzig.

Having reached the last 16 of the competition in the previous two seasons under Steven Gerrard, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side find themselves two games away from progressing to the final for the first time since 2008.

McGregor, who was at the Ibrox club 14 years ago but missed out through injury when Rangers finished runners-up in the UEFA Cup, said the Light Blues’ recent continental feats were up there with the most satisfying elements of a long and successful career.

“Three and a half years ago, I don’t think anybody thought we would qualify for the groups,” the 40-year-old goalkeeper said. “And then each year we have progressed.

“I don’t know how we are going to progress next year, right enough. But it has been an unbelievable achievement from all the boys and staff throughout the three and a half years.

“It has been a good run. Whether it is the best or most consistent run… it probably is.

“I don’t look back at history on that. It has definitely got to be up there.”

He continued: “I never thought it was going to happen, to be honest with you. I have said it a million times – you just take each game as it comes.

“We have done well and we deserve to be here.

“I am obviously glad we are here. It will be a big occasion for the club, a big occasion for the players and we just need to go and enjoy it.”

News

