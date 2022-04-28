Search

28 Apr 2022

Crewe appoint interim boss Alex Morris as permanent manager

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Crewe have announced the appointment of Alex Morris as manager on a permanent basis, with Lee Bell working as his assistant.

Morris had been on an interim contract since the club parted company with David Artell following their relegation from Sky Bet League One.

Chairman Charles Grant said: “Alex and Lee are the ideal choice for our club and I’m delighted that they have agreed to lead the first team.

“Together, they have well over 50 years of experience in the game and know exactly what is required to deliver success for Crewe Alexandra.

“The board and management team will be working hard to make next season a positive one for our supporters.”

