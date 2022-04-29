Search

29 Apr 2022

Jonny Hayes insists Jim Goodwin is trying to revitalise struggling Aberdeen

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 10:25 AM

Jonny Hayes revealed boss Jim Goodwin has been trying to revitalise the Aberdeen players ahead of their cinch Premiership game against bottom-placed Dundee on Saturday.

Goodwin admitted that his side were short on confidence following their 2-1 defeat at home to Livingston last week.

With four fixtures remaining, the Dons sit ninth in the table on 36 points, ahead of St Mirren on goal difference and 10 points in front of Dundee.

“No one is going to be walking around with their chests out when you are ninth or 10th in the league,” said 34-year-old Hayes.

“The lack of confidence comes from the poor results. The manager has tried to pick us up this week. He has made training sharp and intense with the full focus on Saturday.

“We have worked on a lot of attacking stuff this week with a view to try and help with the confidence.

“There is no getting away from how big the game is. Dundee are fighting for their lives, both teams need the three points in a clash at the lower end of the table.

“We are not going into the game thinking in any way we deserve three points. We know how tough a game it will be.

“The games this season between Dundee and ourselves have been very tight.

“Both teams will be going for the win. It is up to us to do our jobs to make sure we come out on top this weekend.”

Hayes admits frustration is the “polite” word to describe the Dons’ season but is looking to finish on a high.

The Irishman said: “Results have not been good enough. On field performances have not been good enough for the stature of this football club.

“We still have a few games left and I want to win every game. That’s my mind-set.

“We want to win these final four games and that is the mentality in the building.

“The very least that should be expected from the players is to work as hard if not harder than the opposition.

“That is the very minimum of what should be expected. There has to be more to it than just working as hard as the opposition.”

