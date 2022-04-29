Search

29 Apr 2022

David Moyes wants to see West Ham competing in Europe every season

David Moyes wants to see West Ham competing in Europe every season

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 2:55 PM

West Ham boss David Moyes has urged the club to make a habit of challenging in Europe.

The Hammers played in their first European semi-final for 46 years on Thursday night, losing the first leg of their Europa League tie to Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1, and still have eyes on the final.

Next up is Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday and Moyes is determined to secure another top-six finish to guarantee Europa League football again next season.

Moyes, whose side are two points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with four games remaining, told a press conference: “I want us to stay in there.

“We’ve been challenging now for two years. We want to try and do it again because we’ve really enjoyed our European campaign.

“I think it’s lifted the entire club. I hope there’s more than one more year. We want to do it again. We want to keep that up.”

The Hammers will qualify for next season’s Champions League if they go on to lift their first European trophy in 57 years in Seville on May 18.

But Moyes has quickly turned his attention to Sunday’s visit of Arsenal after their first-leg setback against Frankfurt.

He said: “I’m disappointed, but we move on and we focus on the next game. We’re getting ready for the Arsenal game right now.

“I’m not an expert on Arsenal but I know a bit about (manager) Mikel (Arteta). He’s done a really good job.

“They’ve done well and they’ve continued to build this year. Sometimes missing out on European football has an advantage as you can focus on the league. But big clubs always want to be in Europe.”

Asked whether fatigue could affect his players on Sunday, Moyes added: “That’s the fun of being in a European competition, particularly in the latter stages. We’ll get ourselves ready.”

Hammers defender Tomas Soucek insists the Londoners still have it all to play for in the return leg against Frankfurt.

Moyes’ side were stunned inside the first minute when Ansgar Knauff gave Frankfurt the lead.

The Hammers equalised through Michail Antonio 20 minutes later, but Daichi Kamada tapped home the Germans’ second-half winner and Soucek admitted his side did not take their chances.

“We had many chances, we saw that it was possible to go through but we missed these chances and conceded two goals,” the Czech Republic international said.

“We have to suffer from this for the result, but still a lot to play (for) in the second leg.”

West Ham overcame a first-leg deficit against Sevilla in the Europa League this season and Soucek believes his team-mates can take confidence from that.

“I think that this is a good thing for us that we have won every time the second leg, so I hope that we can win again,” the 27-year-old added.

The game was marred as West Ham announced they were investigating allegations that two German commentators were attacked in the second half of the match.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media