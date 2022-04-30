Khadija Shaw bags four as Manchester City Women hammer Brighton

Khadija Shaw struck four goals as Manchester City thrashed Brighton 7-2 in the Women’s Super League.

Jamaica striker Shaw bagged a hat-trick in 58 minutes, though City only led 3-2 at half-time.

Caroline Weir, Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp all found the net too, as City leapfrogged Manchester United into third place in the table.

Inessa Kaagman converted a penalty, before Julia Zigiotti Olme struck just ahead of half-time to hand Brighton a lifeline.

But City netted four times after the break to subdue the visitors.

Demi Stokes cut infield and beat several defenders before feeding Shaw to fire the opener, just three minutes into the clash.

Hemp blasted wide of the post after good work from Shaw as City pressed immediately again.

But the hosts hardly had to wait for their second, with Lucy Bronze taking charge of a goalmouth scramble to tee up Shaw to double City’s lead.

Hemp’s fine cross so nearly saw Shaw complete her hat-trick just 16 minutes in, but a good save saw Weir sweep home the rebound instead.

City were still 3-0 to the good just past the quarter-hour, however, leaving Brighton staring down the barrel right from the off.

Kaagman’s penalty seized the chance of a reprieve for the visitors, though, and when Zigiotti Olme hit the net Brighton turned around with a surprise route back into the contest.

City put paid to any ideas of a full comeback after the break though, as Keira Walsh’s smart ball set Shaw en route to that hat-trick.

Hemp then laid on Shaw’s next goal, with the Jamaica star rifling in her fourth strike of a profitable day.

Greenwood headed home from a corner for City’s sixth, before Hemp notched her 18th goal of the season at the death.