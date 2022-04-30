Search

30 Apr 2022

Khadija Shaw bags four as Manchester City Women hammer Brighton

Khadija Shaw bags four as Manchester City Women hammer Brighton

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Khadija Shaw struck four goals as Manchester City thrashed Brighton 7-2 in the Women’s Super League.

Jamaica striker Shaw bagged a hat-trick in 58 minutes, though City only led 3-2 at half-time.

Caroline Weir, Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp all found the net too, as City leapfrogged Manchester United into third place in the table.

Inessa Kaagman converted a penalty, before Julia Zigiotti Olme struck just ahead of half-time to hand Brighton a lifeline.

But City netted four times after the break to subdue the visitors.

Demi Stokes cut infield and beat several defenders before feeding Shaw to fire the opener, just three minutes into the clash.

Hemp blasted wide of the post after good work from Shaw as City pressed immediately again.

But the hosts hardly had to wait for their second, with Lucy Bronze taking charge of a goalmouth scramble to tee up Shaw to double City’s lead.

Hemp’s fine cross so nearly saw Shaw complete her hat-trick just 16 minutes in, but a good save saw Weir sweep home the rebound instead.

City were still 3-0 to the good just past the quarter-hour, however, leaving Brighton staring down the barrel right from the off.

Kaagman’s penalty seized the chance of a reprieve for the visitors, though, and when Zigiotti Olme hit the net Brighton turned around with a surprise route back into the contest.

City put paid to any ideas of a full comeback after the break though, as Keira Walsh’s smart ball set Shaw en route to that hat-trick.

Hemp then laid on Shaw’s next goal, with the Jamaica star rifling in her fourth strike of a profitable day.

Greenwood headed home from a corner for City’s sixth, before Hemp notched her 18th goal of the season at the death.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media