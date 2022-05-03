Search

03 May 2022

Rangers ‘absolutely devastated’ over death of long-serving kitman Jimmy Bell

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 12:55 PM

Rangers have paid tribute to long-serving kitman Jimmy Bell following his sudden death.

Described as “a friend and confidant to numerous generations of players and staff”, the boyhood Gers fan worked with the Ibrox club for more than 30 years.

A former employee of private coach hire organisation Park’s of Hamilton, Bell initially drove the Rangers team buses to matches across the country, before moving on to his role as first-team head of kit.

The popular staff member’s death was announced by Rangers on Tuesday morning. He had been in the technical area alongside manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst as Rangers drew 1-1 away to city rivals Celtic on Sunday.

Chairman Douglas Park told Rangers’ website: “As a club, we are absolutely devastated to learn of the loss of our colleague and more importantly, our dear friend, Jimmy Bell.

“Jimmy dedicated his life to Rangers Football Club. Having worked under managers from Graeme Souness through to Giovanni, he experienced some of the greatest days in our 150-year history.

“Of course, he was here during some of the lowest points, and showed selfless dedication, regardless of the challenge ahead of him.

“Jimmy’s work ethic was second to none. He dedicated countless hours to preparation for each training session and game. No job was too big or too small for him, and he thrived on working for his boyhood club.

“I spoke with Jimmy regularly, having known him from his time as a mechanic and bus driver at Park’s. He was excited for Thursday night’s game at Ibrox (against RB Leipzig), particularly having experienced a European semi-final before under Walter Smith.

“Rangers, and Scottish football as a whole, have lost a legend and a friend today. He was a family man, a devoted father, grandfather and husband.

“Jimmy will be sorely missed and I send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Bell family at this difficult time on behalf of Rangers Football Club.”

