Search

05 May 2022

Defender Jonny Evans would be happy to see out his career with Leicester

Defender Jonny Evans would be happy to see out his career with Leicester

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 11:55 PM

Defender Jonny Evans is happy to see out his career at Leicester and thinks he can have several more years at the top, providing he can stay injury-free.

The 34-year-old is out of contract next summer but still has the faith of Brendan Rodgers, who is primed to hand him a shirt in the Foxes’ Europa Conference League semi-final second leg against Roma on Thursday.

Evans has been hit by two serious injuries in the last year so he is reluctant to say how long he has left.

But whatever time that is, he wants it to be at the King Power Stadium.

“Definitely. I’ve been really happy here,” he said at the prospect of signing a new contract.

“There’s nothing about this place that wouldn’t make you want to stay here and play football.

“I think one thing I have realised is how quickly things can change and sometimes one injury at a certain time of your career can change all that.

“Sometimes, a little injury can put an end to your career. It’s the psychological side to it more than anything. I’ve had two injuries now that have kept me out for three or four months at a time.

“I found it difficult mentally coming back from those and to try to get your fitness back up and get to a level where you’re competing.

“I’ve been fortunate that the manager here has given me time to do that and accelerated me in a way that’s allowed me to get back into the team quickly.”

Evans and his Leicester team-mates can put themselves one win from a European trophy if they get through against Roma in a tie that is finely balanced at 1-1 following last week’s first leg.

Any trophy should not be sniffed at, but it remains to be seen how much prestige winning the inaugural third-tier European competition will hold.

Rodgers said he did not know what the competition was before entering after their Europa League exit but they have had to beat Rennes and PSV to get to this stage.

If they were to beat Roma then either Marseille or Feyenoord would be waiting for them in the final so it would hardly be a run through the backwaters of European football.

Evans said: “It’s a difficult one because nobody has ever won the competition because it’s the first year so it’s very hard to gauge how it’s going to be received.

“Whenever we sat down in the canteen one day after training to watch the draw and saw the list of teams that had gone up we were all looking thinking there were some unbelievable names in there.

“I remember looking thinking I would love one of the Dutch teams and obviously we got PSV and then you’ve got teams like Roma in there. It was amazing when you looked at the board.

“I think the manager used that moment to get us all together and watch the draw and we all watched it together and it kind of made us realise that this is a competition that will be fantastic if we go all the way.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media