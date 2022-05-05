Search

05 May 2022

Brighton expect Enock Mwepu to miss remainder of season

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 4:55 PM

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu is set to miss the final three matches of the Premier League season because of a groin injury.

Mwepu limped off in the 64th minute of Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Wolves and boss Graham Potter has revealed the Zambia international is unlikely to feature against Manchester United, Leeds or West Ham.

It is a significant setback for the £10million signing from Red Bull Salzburg, whose season has been hampered by knee and hamstring problems.

“Enock will miss United. He has a slight injury in his groin which probably means that will be him for the rest of the season,” Potter said.

Jeremy Sarmiento will sit out the visit of United on Saturday because of hamstring damage in another blow to the Ecuador forward’s injury-hit season.

Brighton are otherwise in good health as they look to continue the strong end-of-season form that has produced three wins and a draw in five matches.

By defeating Wolves they surpassed their previous highest Premier League points tally of 41 and they are positioned ninth, knowing have never before finished above 13th in the top flight.

“We want the players to keep doing their best. We’re competing for nine points in three exciting fixtures,” Potter said.

“The process we’ve been on, we have learned from and we have gained belief. The boys are in a good place now and are looking forward to the challenge this weekend.

“Whatever you say about United’s season, they have players who can hurt you in a second. It will be great experience for our players. We’ll need to be at our best.”

