Search

06 May 2022

Rangers toast beloved kitman Jimmy Bell after securing Europa League final place

Rangers toast beloved kitman Jimmy Bell after securing Europa League final place

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 1:25 AM

Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed Rangers toasted Jimmy Bell after winning through to the Europa League final with a thrilling 3-2 aggregate win over RB Leipzig at Ibrox.

Before the start of the second leg of the semi-final there was a minute’s silence for the popular kitman who died on Tuesday and it preceded an incredible evening in Govan.

Trailing 1-0 from the first-leg in Germany the Light Blues skipper James Tavernier levelled the tie in the 18th minute with a close-range finish before midfielder Glen Kamara drove in a terrific second just six minutes later.

France striker Christopher Nkunku levelled the tie in the 70th minute with a smart volley but Gers midfielder John Lundstram fired in with 10 minutes remaining to book a place in the Seville final against another Bundesliga outfit Eintracht  Frankfurt, who got past West Ham in the other semi-final.

Former Rangers player van Bronckhorst, in his first season as Gers boss where he guided the club to their first European final in 14 years, said: “The interaction with the fans was amazing.

“I played so many games here as a player and from last November as a manager but the atmosphere was incredible. That helped a lot.

“You could see the celebrations afterwards, we were happy, we were celebrating to reach the final, also in the locker room and it was really nice.

“But we ended the atmosphere of partying and took a moment to let the achievement sink in and have a really nice toast for Jimmy the kitman who I am sure was watching from above and we toasted his life and achievements, what he has done for this club.

“We will miss him for the rest of our lives and again in Seville we will prepare for another proud moment for this club.”

The Dutchman praised the performance of his team, especially after a fraught period when the visitors made it 2-1 on the night and 2-2 on aggregate.

He said: “It was an amazing night from the start.

“We had the start we wanted, to score first which was very important.

“We managed to get two goals which was amazing.

“At half time we knew it was going to be harder the second half because they needed to push and they did.

“After a great save by Allan (McGregor), it was 2-1 and I think that was the critical moment for both teams.

“We were defending but they were coming at us with so much speed and power and I knew either goal would be decisive but to score in the 83rd  minute not only gave us the belief- that was there – but the energy and power to play out the last minutes.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media