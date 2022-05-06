Search

06 May 2022

Morgan Boyes: Settling in at Livingston has been easier than expected

Morgan Boyes: Settling in at Livingston has been easier than expected

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 11:25 AM

Livingston defender Morgan Boyes feels he is adapting well to life after Liverpool.

The 21-year-old moved to the cinch Premiership club on a permanent contract in January immediately after ending his long association with the Anfield club.

Despite being unable to make the grade at Liverpool, Boyes viewed his move to Livingston as a positive step in his career and is delighted with the way things have gone so far.

“I’ve found the transition of leaving Liverpool and coming here easier than I expected,” he said.

“I’ve slotted in straightaway. I’ve only been here a short time but I’ve been getting to grips with the way everything is here and it’s been good so far.

“I wouldn’t say there was a disappointment at leaving Liverpool but obviously I’d been there for a very long time, since I was seven years old, so it was just a case of moving on to something new. It came to the point in my career where I needed to move on and try and get senior games somewhere else.

“The main thing I wanted when I decided to come here was to get a good run of games and get first-team experience at a high level. If I can do that over the next couple of years, playing week in, week out at a high level, it then looks good on my CV.”

While Liverpool are one of the top teams on the planet at present, Livingston – currently seventh in the Premiership – are viewed as a team punching above their weight just to remain in Scotland’s top flight under the shrewd management of David Martindale.

“We go into most games as the underdog but we know ourselves that’s not true,” said Boyes ahead of Saturday’s home match against St Johnstone.

“When we go on to the pitch we know we can prove that wrong.

“In the dressing-room there’s a great atmosphere and we all stick together. The gaffer and Nicky Devlin are big on that but everyone plays a part in it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media