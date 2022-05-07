Search

07 May 2022

Tam Courts will give Dundee United licence to ‘go and play’ against Rangers

Tam Courts will give Dundee United licence to ‘go and play’ against Rangers

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 5:25 PM

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts will give his players the autonomy to take risks at Ibrox as they chase points against Rangers that could be crucial in their European quest.

United took a major step towards a place in the Europa Conference League when they beat Motherwell last Saturday and face their other rivals for a top-five place, Ross County, on the final weekend.

But Courts knows a result against the Europa League finalists could go a long way to meeting their goals.

United came close to pulling off a shock on their previous trip to Ibrox when only a late penalty from James Tavernier denied Courts’ Covid-hit squad from claiming a point.

They drew 1-1 at Celtic Park earlier in the campaign and were seconds away from drawing at Parkhead on their next visit before Liel Abada’s last-gasp winner.

“Our approach against Celtic and Rangers this year has been for the most part on point,” said Courts, whose side have taken four points off Rangers at Tannadice.

“I think we have caused them trouble and we have obviously taken points off both of the teams.

“You always go into these games cautiously optimistic because you have to respect the quality they have got.

“But if we take something from the game that will be a real big step forward.

“We are full of respect for Rangers, but we are at the stage of the season where our needs are really, really strong and we have got to be targeting something from every single game that we play.”

Courts admits his preparations change ahead of games against Scotland’s big two teams.

“It’s completely different in terms of the questions these teams will pose and obviously the quality is different,” he said.

“The players are going to make a higher volume of decisions and complex decisions, and that’s what we need to replicate on the training pitch.

“Also we need to feel that we are going to try and win, to be brave, to take points and pass the ball, and take some risks as well.

“You can go there with a game plan to be organised and compact and control space, but you also want the players to know there’s an autonomy to go and play and try and score, which is something we have tried to do in Glasgow this season.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media