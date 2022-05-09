Search

09 May 2022

David Gray in dark about Scott Allan’s Hibernian future

David Gray in dark about Scott Allan’s Hibernian future

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 5:55 PM

Caretaker manager David Gray admits he has no idea whether long-serving midfielder Scott Allan has kicked his last ball for Hibernian.

The 30-year-old has become a bit-part player at Easter Road since being diagnosed with a heart problem in 2020 which caused him to take a break from football in the first half of last season.

Allan – who has been involved with Hibs over two separate spells since 2014 – has started only six matches this term and has not featured at all since appearing as a substitute in the Scottish Cup victory over Motherwell two months ago.

He is currently injured and with his contract due to expire at the end of this season, it is possible he may have played his last match for a club at which he became a firm fans’ favourite while in his prime.

“Scott’s struggling with an injury at the moment,” said Gray, explaining his absence from the match-day squad for last Saturday’s draw with Aberdeen. “He’s been here a while, he’s someone I’ve known for a long, long time. He’s a really good lad who loves his football and he’s obviously a very good footballer.

“He’s had some challenges with his health and things like that, which is never easy. He’d have liked to have played more football than he has, but that’s football sometimes – it’s all about opinions. At the moment he’s not available for selection.”

Asked if there was any indication of a new contract for Allan, Gray – in interim charge following the recent sacking of Shaun Maloney – added: “That will be a question for the next manager. I can’t answer that one because I don’t know who is going to be in charge and what the plan is for everyone moving forward.”

Gray had a stint as caretaker manager in December following the sacking of Jack Ross and has been in charge of Hibs for the past three matches since Maloney’s dismissal last month.

Tuesday’s match away to Dundee and Sunday’s at home to St Johnstone are likely to be his last in charge before a permanent manager is appointed.

Asked if his spells as caretaker had whetted his appetite to venture into management, the 34-year-old said: “Ask me again next week when it’s all over and I’ve got time to reflect on it! It’s not a nice situation to be in because you’re in it due to people losing their jobs.

“I’ve always wanted to stay in football but you’re never really sure until you start doing these things. I’m still in my first year of my coaching career so it’s come very early for me but I’ve learned a lot about myself and, selfishly, I have enjoyed bits of it.

“Obviously results haven’t been as good as we would like but for me it’s been a real learning curve, and one I’ve enjoyed.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media