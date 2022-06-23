Search

23 Jun 2022

Football rumours: Armando Broja open to move to West Ham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 8:25 AM

What the papers say

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reportedly open to a move to West Ham. The Daily Express reports the Hammers are gearing up for an estimated £25-30million offer, which could be a substantial boon to Chelsea’s transfer budget. The 20-year-old is fresh off an impressive loan spell at Southampton, where he netted six times in 32 appearances.

The Sun reports Manchester United are willing to sell defender Brandon Williams. The 21-year-old was a rare positive on loan for Norwich last season but is unlikely to get regular first-team football at Old Trafford, with a fee of around £10m likely to be enough to get any deal across the line.

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio would favour a move to AC Milan over Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail. Citing Spanish publication Sport, the 26-year-old holds concerns over a starting place at Merseyside and is believed to be of the thinking that he would get more top-flight football at Milan.

The Mail also says Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi is wanted by Brighton as a replacement for Yves Bissouma.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Steven Bergwijn: Sky Sports says Ajax are set to make another offer for the Tottenham winger, though the Premier League club will not accept anything under £25m.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Nice are targeting a loan deal for the Chelsea goalkeeper, according to Foot Mercato.

News

