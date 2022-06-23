Search

23 Jun 2022

League Two fixtures 2022-23 – Stockport tipped to start well

League Two fixtures 2022-23 – Stockport tipped to start well

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 11:55 AM

The Sky Bet League Two fixture schedule was announced on Thursday morning ahead of a marathon season.

The 2022-23 campaign will run from July 30 to June 6, with a short break in late November for the World Cup.

Here, PA news agency has identified some notable runs using an aggregation of leading bookmakers’ odds.

Top Hatters?

Newly-promoted Stockport have been installed as the early favourites for the League Two title and they could get off to a fast start.

Their first three opponents are among the eight clubs expected to be battling relegation this season and they face two more of these teams before the end of September.

Cobblers to set the pace?

Northampton missed out on promotion in agonising fashion last season, dropping from third to fourth on goals scored on the final day.

This time around the fixture computer has given them an early boost in their attempts to go one better, with their opening 10 games all looking winnable.

The Cobblers will meet five of the eight least-fancied clubs in this spell and none of their promotion rivals, so could be among the early pacesetters.

Rough start for Rovers

Doncaster were relegated from League One last term and their opening fixtures will do little to lighten the mood around the Keepmoat Stadium.

Five of Rovers’ first seven games pit them against one of the division’s six strongest teams, according to the bookies.

Late surge from the Saddlers?

Walsall look set to have a tough winter, with seven games against the predicted top six between late November and early February.

The flipside of this challenging mid-season schedule is that they will have one of the gentlest run-ins.

The Saddlers are set to play all of the expected bottom eight clubs in their final 16 matches while only meeting one likely promotion challenger.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media