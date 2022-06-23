Search

23 Jun 2022

Aberdeen agree personal terms with striker Bojan Miovski on four-year deal

Aberdeen agree personal terms with striker Bojan Miovski on four-year deal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 3:06 PM

Aberdeen have agreed personal terms with striker Bojan Miovski on a four-year deal from Hungarian side MTK Budapest.

The move is subject to the completion of the UK immigration process, with Miovski set to follow Albania international Ylber Ramadani to Pittodrie.

North Macedonia forward Miovski, who turns 23 on Friday, scored nine goals in 29 appearances in Hungary’s top-flight last season.

Miovski becomes the Dons’ fifth summer signing as manager Jim Goodwin continues to build for the new cinch Premiership campaign.

“We have been keeping a close eye on Bojan for several months now and have fought off some stiff competition to secure the player,” Goodwin told the club’s website.

“He’s a striker with all the key attributes needed to be a success in the Scottish Premiership. He’s got pace, power and fantastic movement which enables him to get numerous goalscoring opportunities on a consistent basis.

“We’re delighted to welcome Bojan to Pittodrie and look forward to working with him over the next four years.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media