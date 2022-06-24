Search

24 Jun 2022

Andy Rinomhota joins Cardiff after ending long spell at Reading

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 8:55 PM

Cardiff have signed midfielder Andy Rinomhota on a three-year contract.

Rinomhota, 25, has spent the last seven years at Cardiff’s Sky Bet Championship rivals Reading, where he played 139 games and scored four goals.

“I spoke with the manager (Steve Morison), and I liked his ideas and his plans moving forward,” Rinomhota told the official Cardiff website.

“His ambitions were in line with mine, and the philosophy he wants to play with suits my style of football.

“The club has a good history and a good reputation.”

Bluebirds boss Morison said: “He’s a top player, and he wanted to come and play for us.

“He had a tough year last year with a couple of injuries, but before that he played two 40-plus game seasons.

“He was a top player for Reading. We’ll manage him right, and we hope to get 40 top quality games out of him this year.”

