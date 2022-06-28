Search

28 Jun 2022

Premier Sports Cup to boast record prize money next season

Premier Sports Cup to boast record prize money next season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 6:55 PM

Record prize money will be on offer for teams participating in the upcoming season’s Premier Sports Cup.

The Scottish Professional Football League announced on Tuesday that the amount to be shared will total £2,157,000 – a rise of nearly £150,000 from last season’s figure of £2,015,000.

Each team playing in the competition is guaranteed to receive at least £22,000, while the winner will earn £350,000 in prize money.

In addition, each club playing in a live televised Premier Sports Cup tie (whether home or away) will receive a facility fee payment of £17,000 for group-stage matches and £27,000 for all ties from the second round onwards.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster explained that the rise in prize money was down to the backing of Premier Sports.

“We are delighted to announce record prize money in this season’s Premier Sports Cup,” he said. “Premier Sports have been fantastic supporters of our premier cup competition.

“Their investment into the cup has allowed us to announce record prize money this season and these funds will continue to support our clubs as they recover from the pandemic.”

The Premier Sports Cup begins on July 9.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media