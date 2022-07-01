Vincent Kompany returns to Manchester City and tempts two players to Burnley

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has returned to former club Manchester City to sign under-23 captain CJ Egan-Riley on a permanent deal and fellow defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a season-long loan.

Nineteen-year-old Egan-Riley, who has agreed a four-year deal, made Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup debuts last season and has represented England at every level from Under-15s to Under-19s.

England Under-21 international Harwood-Bellis had a loan spell under Kompany at Anderlecht last season.

The 20-year-old, who has played eight times for City, has also had spells on loan at Blackburn and Stoke.

Regarding his third and fourth signings since being confirmed as Sean Dyche’s successor last month, Kompany said: “CJ is a player we have been watching closely for a long time. He is a promising and talented footballer with an excellent mindset and attitude.

“CJ has shown a real hunger and he wants to learn and succeed at Burnley. He fits perfectly into our culture and he is a fantastic addition to our squad.

“I am looking forward to working with Taylor once again, and I know first-hand the qualities he will bring to the group.

“Taylor is a fantastic player and leader with a tremendous mentality that fits within our culture, and he knows exactly what the Championship is all about.”

The pair follow defender Luke McNally and midfielder Scott Twine through the door at Burnley as Kompany assembles a squad to try to regain their Premier League status after relegation last season.