Search

06 Jul 2022

Cardiff sign former West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers on two-year contract

Cardiff sign former West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers on two-year contract

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 11:55 AM

Romaine Sawyers has signed a two-year deal at Cardiff.

The 30-year-old was available after leaving West Brom after three seasons at the Hawthorns.

The midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Stoke, made 64 appearances for the Baggies.

Sawyers told Cardiff City TV: “It’s good to finally get it over the line. I spoke to the gaffer (Steve Morison), he explained the product that he’s got, and I feel like I want to be a part of it.

“The staff have been very welcoming, the players have been very welcoming, and it’s good to be back within a team.

“We’ve got a lot of young, energetic players. I’m one of the more senior ones, who is going to be here to try and add a bit of experience and know-how of the league.

“I like to get on the ball, and I want to get the team playing. I’ll try and chip in with a few goals and assists, and I like to bring others into play and put them in dangerous positions.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media