06 Jul 2022

Lukasz Fabianski ‘honoured and proud’ after signing new West Ham contract

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 1:55 PM

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2023.

The 37-year-old joined the Irons from Arsenal in the summer of 2018, and has gone on to become an integral part of David Moyes’ current squad.

There is an option to extend the deal for a further year and former Poland international Fabianski feels there are plenty of reasons to be positive as the club prepare for another European campaign.

“I’m obviously pleased and very happy that I can stay for one more year, so I’m excited about it, for sure,” Fabianski said on the West Ham website.

“The way the club has developed and started to reach its potential, it’s been really nice to be part of it.

“I can see how much attention this club draws when it comes to interacting with the fans or the way it’s being presented in the media.

“I think there’s a lot of interest in the club, so it feels like this club is one of the bigger ones in the country, so I’m just honoured and proud to be part of this club for a few years now.”

West Ham finished seventh last season and also reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Moyes has already moved to further strengthen the squad with the arrival of Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes, while goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has made a permanent switch from Paris St Germain after a successful loan spell.

West Ham have also been linked with Chelsea striker Armando Broja and Blackburn frontman Ben Brereton Diaz.

