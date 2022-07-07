Search

07 Jul 2022

It’s a surreal feeling – Flynn Downes signs for boyhood club West Ham

West Ham have signed Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes on a five-year contract.

Hammers manager David Moyes took an active role in the scouting and recruitment of the 23-year-old to the club he supported as boy.

Flynn’s contract includes the option of a further 12-month extension.

“We think he’s got good energy. We think he’s got a lot of things which we have about our team, which would want to keep and want to add to,” said Moyes, who is prepared to give the player time to settle in.

“We brought Jarrod Bowen from a similar situation at Hull, so we’re always trying to find boys from the Championship who we think are going to step up to become Premier League players.

“I’m hoping that Flynn does. I think there’s a good chance as he’s got an awful lot of good attributes.”

The former England Under-20 international has already made almost 150 career appearances but could not hide his delight at signing.

“It’s a surreal feeling to have joined my boyhood club, I feel like I’m dreaming,” he said.

“The manager’s track record of bringing players through was a big motivation in me joining the club.

“I want to be the best I can be and this feels like the perfect opportunity to test myself against the very best players in the Premier League.

“Players have come to West Ham from the Championship and progressed to international honours. That’s something you can’t ignore.”

