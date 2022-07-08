Hull sign former Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri on three-year deal

Hull have signed former Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri on a three-year contract, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.
The 30-year-old Ivory Coast international was a free agent after being released by the Cottagers earlier this summer.
Seri spent four years with the London club and played a key role as they won promotion back to the Premier League last term.
A statement read: “Hull City are delighted to announce the signing of experienced midfielder Jean Michael Seri on a three-year contract, subject to obtaining a work permit.”
Seri previously played for Nice and also had loan spells at Galatasaray and Bordeaux during his time on Fulham’s books.
His move to Hull comes after the Tigers’ capture of Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce last week.
