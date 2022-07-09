Search

09 Jul 2022

EFL says no paperwork received in relation to proposed Birmingham takeover

EFL says no paperwork received in relation to proposed Birmingham takeover

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 1:25 PM

Birmingham’s proposed takeover appears no nearer to completion after the English Football League confirmed they have not received any paperwork from the club.

Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini claimed last month that he had exchanged contracts on a £35million buyout with current owners Hong Kong-based Birmingham Sport Holdings.

Bassini’s period of exclusivity has expired after he missed a number of deadlines, but in an interview this week with talkSPORT he insisted he was hoping to complete a deal.

An EFL spokesperson said: “Further to speculation in the media, the EFL wishes to clarify that it is not currently in receipt of documentation from any individual regarding acquisition of control at Birmingham City.

“All Clubs are aware of the requirements under EFL Regulations for prior approval.”

Bassini told talkSPORT that he was ready to invest up to £100m in the Sky Bet Championship club and vowed to win the league.

He said: “I have sent £30m to the lawyers and directors of Birmingham City. I am also going to put in another £70m to £80m to £100m.

“You know why I’m going to stay in football? Because I’m going to show all of you lot and I’m going to win the league.”

Bassini added: “The reason there has been a delay is because I’m changing chairman. I’ve decided I’m not going to stay in football for three years, I’m going to stay as long as it takes and prove a point.”

The 52-year-old English businessman was banned from football for three years by the Football Association in 2013 for financial misconduct during his 12-month spell as Watford’s owner.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media