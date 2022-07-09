Search

09 Jul 2022

Gareth Bale outlines plan to inspire LAFC youngsters as he attends derby triumph

Gareth Bale outlines plan to inspire LAFC youngsters as he attends derby triumph

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 2:55 PM

Gareth Bale wants to serve as a role model for young players when he begins his Major League Soccer career with Los Angeles FC.

Bale made his first appearance in the United States since signing on Friday night when he attended his new club’s 3-2 win over city rivals LA Galaxy at the Banc of California Stadium.

A rivalry jokingly referred to as ‘El Trafico’ after Los Angeles’ notorious congestion is a long way from ‘El Clasico’, but the former Real Madrid star is looking forward to a change of scenery after signing a 12-month contract with options to extend to the end of 2024.

“I can come in and offer obviously what I can do in football, but I can help with the youngsters,” Bale said on ESPN. “Because obviously it’s a very young team here, giving them advice, seeing what I do in terms of professional standard and trying to help them.

“I think the league is a growing league and it was an exciting opportunity that I felt was right for me and my family.”

Key to Bale’s thinking when choosing a new club was keeping himself match fit ahead of November’s World Cup, where Wales will make their first appearance in 64 years, but the 32-year-old said he saw a real opportunity in California.

“The club’s really on the rise,” he added. “It’s very new, but it’s something that’s really glamorous and it’s a very attractive club. Just speaking with them, it felt really like the right thing to do. It felt like home straight away…

“The best prep is to play games. I want to come here, I want to play games, I want to make my stamp and I want to do as best as I can to help LAFC try to win a trophy.”

Bale is already eligible to play for his new club after the transfer window opened on Thursday, and he could make his debut next weekend against Nashville SC.

He joined his new team-mates on the pitch following their derby triumph, leading the fans’ chanting with a loudhailer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media