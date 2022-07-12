Search

12 Jul 2022

Lewis Ferguson completes move from Aberdeen to Bologna

Lewis Ferguson completes move from Aberdeen to Bologna

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jul 2022 4:25 PM

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson has completed his move from Aberdeen to Bologna.

The Dons confirmed the 22-year-old had moved to the Serie A club for an undisclosed fee, which is reported to be around £3million.

The former Hamilton player moved to the Dons four years ago and scored 37 goals in 169 appearances as well as winning four full Scotland caps.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said: “We want to be a club that is an attractive option for young players who know they can come here, get important game time, train in excellent facilities, and have opportunities to further their development.

“Lewis has been a fantastic player for Aberdeen. He became an integral part of the dressing room in recent seasons, and he has earned the right to explore other options.

“The club has helped his development massively. He’s played an impressive number of first-team games for his age, not only domestically but in Europe as well, and recently made his debut for his country.

“There’s no doubt Lewis has made a brave move, opting to go abroad and face the challenge of football in a different country, but I’m sure he will be a success.”

Bologna sold fellow Scotland international Aaron Hickey to Premier League Brentford earlier this summer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media