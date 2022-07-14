Search

14 Jul 2022

Interim boss Liam Rosenior given chance to make Derby job his by new owners

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 11:25 AM

Liam Rosenior has been handed the chance to make the Derby manager’s job his as the club’s new owners build for the future.

Rosenior, who served as former boss Wayne Rooney’s assistant, was placed in interim charge following the former England skipper’s departure last month.

And in the wake of the subsequent takeover by Clowes Developments, the 38-year-old will have an opportunity to prove himself in the role.

In a statement on the club’s website, the owners said: “As with every aspect of the club, David Clowes and his team are taking their time to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the football side, and to consider all structural options.

“Liam will retain the title of interim manager and will be given every support and encouragement to make the job his.

“This is a new era for Derby County and a new era for Liam as he takes his first steps in management.

“He has shown a real aptitude and appetite for the job in hand and has the respect of the board as he prepares for an exciting campaign.

“In the meantime, the club will be working round the clock to provide Liam with the players and resources he requires to be successful in the role.”

Derby, who were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship at the end of last season having being deducted 21 points, emerged from nine months in administration when they were finally taken over earlier this month.

Rooney, who stepped down in June following the collapse of American businessman Chris Kirchner’s attempt to buy the club, was this week unveiled as MLS side DC United’s new head coach.

News

